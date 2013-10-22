BRIEF-Flexiroam partners with Unionpay International
* Its wholly owned subsidiary, Flexiroam Asia Limited has signed a partnership agreement with Unionpay International
Oct 22 Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp
* Says revenue including wafer shipments from Wuhan Xinxin is expected to be down 4.5 percent to down 9 percent quarter over quarter
* Says gross margin including wafer shipments from Wuhan Xinxin is expected to range from 18.5 percent to 21.5 percent
* Says Q3 profit attributable to SMIC $42.5 millionSource text in English: link.reuters.com/waq93vFurther company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsroom)
* Its wholly owned subsidiary, Flexiroam Asia Limited has signed a partnership agreement with Unionpay International
April 3 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* May offer from time to time bonds, notes and other debt instruments under debt issuance program