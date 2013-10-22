Oct 22 Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp

* Says revenue including wafer shipments from Wuhan Xinxin is expected to be down 4.5 percent to down 9 percent quarter over quarter

* Says gross margin including wafer shipments from Wuhan Xinxin is expected to range from 18.5 percent to 21.5 percent

* Says Q3 profit attributable to SMIC $42.5 millionSource text in English: link.reuters.com/waq93vFurther company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsroom)