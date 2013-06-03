HONG KONG, June 3 Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) plans to set up a joint venture company in Beijing with total investment of $3.6 billion, it said on Monday.

SMIC said it had entered into the agreement with SMIC Beijing, Beijing Industrial Developing Investment Co Ltd and China's ZDG.

