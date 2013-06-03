BRIEF-Shanghai Dragonnet Technology sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit down 10 pct to up 10 pct
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to decrease by 10 percent to increase by 10 percent, or to be 5.8 million yuan to 7.1 million yuan
HONG KONG, June 3 Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) plans to set up a joint venture company in Beijing with total investment of $3.6 billion, it said on Monday.
SMIC said it had entered into the agreement with SMIC Beijing, Beijing Industrial Developing Investment Co Ltd and China's ZDG.
SMIC said it had entered into the agreement with SMIC Beijing, Beijing Industrial Developing Investment Co Ltd and China's ZDG.
