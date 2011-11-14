MANILA Nov 14 Philippine
property-to-banking group SM Investments Corp said on
Monday it will spend a record 56.8 billion pesos ($1.3 billion)
in 2012, part of which would fund new malls locally and in
China, as it aims for steady profit growth.
The conglomerate, owned by the country's richest man Henry
Sy, is looking to expand its footprint in the retail, mall,
property development, banking, and hotel businesses to keep
annual profit growth at as much as 14 percent despite
uncertainties in the global economic outlook.
Next year's spending budget is 32 percent higher than this
year's planned expenditures of 43 billion pesos, with the bulk
to fund mall development and construction of residential and
office buildings.
"There could be a challenging environment, but our intention
is to maintain growth at that level next year," SM president
Harley Sy, told reporters after announcing the group's third
quarter results.
He said remittances of more than $1 billion sent home every
month by Filipinos working and living overseas would continue to
underpin growth across the group's core businesses.
The group's net income in the September quarter grew 15
percent from a year ago to 4.52 billion pesos on higher revenue
across all its businesses.
That brought nine-month profit to 14.2 billion pesos, up
13.6 percent from a year ago, in line with its guidance of a 14
percent growth in full-year profit.
"Our growth is a product of our expansion. We don't lose
track of our long-term goal despite the problems in the U.S. and
Europe," said company chief financial officer Jose Sio.
SM, with a market value of $7.9 billion, was looking to sell
debt or equity, or both, to fund next year's capex, Sio said.
Sy said raising funds via the spin off and listing of SM's
mall unit in China was one of the financing options for the
group. It will open its fifth mall in the mainland next year.
The conglomerate owns stakes in mall developer SM Prime
Holdings Inc, lenders Banco de Oro Unibank Inc
and China Banking Corp, and property firm SM
Development Corp.
It also holds a 17 percent stake in Atlas Consolidated
Mining and Development Corp, which returned to
profitability in the first nine months.
Shares in SM rose 0.4 percent on Monday, underperforming the
market which gained 1 percent.
($1 = 43.2 pesos)
(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco)