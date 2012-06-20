MANILA, June 20 SM Investments Corp, one
of the Philippines' biggest conglomerates, said on Wednesday it
was seeking to raise up to 15 billion pesos ($355 million) via
the sale of seven- and 10-year retail bonds next week to fund
its real estate projects.
The $10-billion conglomerate owned by the country's richest
man Henry Sy said in a statement it had set the interest rates
at 6.0 percent per annum for the seven-year bonds and 6.9442
percent for the 10-year bonds.
It will initially offer peso-denominated bonds worth 10
billion pesos, with an option to issue an additional 5 billion
pesos depending on demand.
The offer will run from June 27 until July 6. Issue date is
July 16.
BDO Capital & Investment Corp and First Metro Investment
Corp are joint issue managers and bookrunners and will
act as lead underwriters together with BPI Capital Corp and
China Banking Corp.
The firm owns stakes in property firm SM Development Corp
, mall developer SM Prime Holdings Inc, and
lenders Banco de Oro Unibank Inc and China Banking
Corp.
SM rose 1.1 percent on Wednesday, in line with the market's
1.3 percent rise. The stock has gained about 20 percent
this year.
In February, SM raised $250 million via convertible bonds
due in 2017 to refinance existing debt and for general expenses.
(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco)