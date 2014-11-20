BRIEF-FDA authorizes clinical trial for 22nd Century's Brand B cigarettes
* FDA authorizes clinical trial for 22nd century's Brand B low tar-to-nicotine ratio cigarettes
Nov 20 Smith & Nephew Plc :
* Smith & nephew signs $800 mln private placement
* Funds will be used to repay existing bank debt
* Fixed debt has an average rate of 3.1 pct and an average maturity of just over eight years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Corium International Inc - on April 25, co and Procter & Gamble Manufacturing Company entered into commercial supply agreement effective May 1, 2017