LONDON Feb 1 Smith & Nephew Plc,
Europe's biggest maker of artificial hips and knees, said on
Monday that its Chief Executive Olivier Bohuon has been
diagnosed with a highly treatable form of cancer.
The company said in a statement that Bohuon would remain in
his role during his treatment period, which will begin later
this month.
It said Bohuon will be actively involved in running the
company while undergoing chemotherapy, which is expected to be
completed by late autumn.
"The board has approved provisional governance procedures to
ensure the effective operation of Smith & Nephew during the
treatment period, including Chairman Roberto Quarta providing
executive oversight if required," it said.
(Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; editing by Kate Holton)