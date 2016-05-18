Nokia jumps on Apple settlement; UK mid-caps outperform - For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog
May 18 Smith & Nephew Plc , Europe's biggest maker of artificial knees and hips, said it would sell its gynaecology unit to medical device maker Medtronic Plc for $350 million.
The company also announced a $300 million share buyback program following the transaction.
The deal is expected to reduce adjusted earnings per share by less than 1 cent in 2016 and be neutral in 2017, Smith & Nephew said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
NEW YORK, May 23 Financial and technology companies led by Bank of America Corp, SBI Holdings Inc , HSBC Holdings Plc, Intel Corp and Temasek Holdings have invested $107 million in R3 CEV, a startup which runs a big bank consortium seeking to develop blockchain technology, it said on Tuesday.