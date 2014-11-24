(Updates shares, adds Stryker share price)
LONDON Nov 24 U.S. medical device maker Stryker
Corp is examining a bid for Britain's Smith & Nephew Plc
as a regulatory restriction barring an offer comes to an
end, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing unnamed sources.
Shares of Smith & Nephew, which makes artificial knees and
hips, rose as much as 10 percent.
The stock was up 3.4 percent at at 11.36 pounds at 1518 GMT
after the report was published. Three traders cited the report
as the reason behind the stock's gain.
Stryker shares were up 0.3 percent at $90.38.
"Smith & Nephew never comments on speculation," a
spokeswoman said. Smith & Nephew has a market capitalisation of
about 9.7 billion pounds ($15.2 billion).
Stryker did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The company denied on May 28 that it intended to make a bid
for its UK rival, responding to a request from Britain's
Takeover Panel, the regulatory body in charge of deal activity.
That followed media reports that it could make an offer.
By denying its interest in May, Stryker ruled itself out of
bidding for six months under a "standstill agreement" that is
due to end on Nov. 28.
Analysts have frequently speculated that Smith & Nephew may
attract takeover interest.
Johnson & Johnson approached Smith & Nephew five
years ago on a possible offer, according to people familiar with
the matter.
Bloomberg said that Michigan-based Stryker was in talks
regarding the financing of a deal and the potential monopoly
issues with its advisers.
U.S. healthcare companies have sought to acquire a number of
British-based rivals so far this year, with many deals largely
driven by potential tax savings.
However, recent actions by the U.S. Treasury have made such
deals less attractive.
