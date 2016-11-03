(Adds detail, shares)
LONDON Nov 3 Artificial hip and knee maker
Smith & Nephew reported a 2 percent rise in underlying
quarterly revenue to $1.12 billion, towards the bottom of
forecasts, after sales grew only 2 percent in the United States
and stalled in other established markets.
Analysts had been expecting revenue in the range of $1.12
billion to $1.15 billion, according to company-supplied figures.
Shares in the company, which have fallen by 10 percent in
past month, dropped to a four-month low of 11.15 pounds after
the results were published on Thursday. They were trading down
1.5 percent at 11.37 pounds by 1145 GMT.
Smith & Nephew said its knees implants business continued to
perform "consistently well", but it was still struggling to find
growth in its hips implant division.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by David Goodman)