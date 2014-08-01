BRIEF-American Savings Bank Q1 net income of $15.8 mln
* Net income of $15.8 million for q1 of 2017 compared to $12.7 million in q1 of 2016
LONDON Aug 1 Smith & Nephew, Europe's largest maker of artificial joints, reported a 10 percent rise in second-quarter trading profit on Friday as its business regained some momentum after a weak start to the year.
Chief Executive Olivier Bohuon, who has eschewed a wave of mergers sweeping the medical technology sector, said he remained confident in the group's 2014 outlook, although S&N's wound management unit was expected to grow below the market rate.
S&N posted a quarterly trading profit of $255 million on revenue of $1.15 billion, up 7 percent on a year earlier.
A company-supplied survey of analysts had forecast trading profit of $250 million on revenue of $1.14 billion. Adjusted earnings per share of 20.4 cents, up from 18.0 cents a year, also came in above an expected 19.4 cents. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by James Davey)
April 28 Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd said on Friday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its lung cancer drug, almost three months after the company acquired the drug's developer, Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc.