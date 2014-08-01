LONDON Aug 1 Smith & Nephew, Europe's largest maker of artificial joints, reported a 10 percent rise in second-quarter trading profit on Friday as its business regained some momentum after a weak start to the year.

Chief Executive Olivier Bohuon, who has eschewed a wave of mergers sweeping the medical technology sector, said he remained confident in the group's 2014 outlook, although S&N's wound management unit was expected to grow below the market rate.

S&N posted a quarterly trading profit of $255 million on revenue of $1.15 billion, up 7 percent on a year earlier.

A company-supplied survey of analysts had forecast trading profit of $250 million on revenue of $1.14 billion. Adjusted earnings per share of 20.4 cents, up from 18.0 cents a year, also came in above an expected 19.4 cents. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by James Davey)