BRIEF-Stratec Biomedical Q1 sales up at 49.5 mln euros
* Q1 sales rose 58.6 percent to 49.5 million euros ($53.93 million)
LONDON Feb 5 British artificial hip and knee maker Smith & Nephew posted a 7 percent rise in trading profit in the fourth quarter, and said it was confident it would grow both revenue and its trading profit margin in 2015.
The company reported trading profit of $325 million for the three months to Dec. 31 on revenue up 2 percent on an underlying basis to $1.25 billion, resulting in adjusted earnings per share of 25.6 cents.
Analysts were expecting revenue of $1.27 billion and trading profit of $320 million, according to a company-supplied consensus.
* Argenx NV - has recruited 50 pct of myasthenia gravis (mg) patients in phase 2 proof-of-concept study of argx-113 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)