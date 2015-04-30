LONDON, April 30 Smith & Nephew, Europe's
largest maker of artificial knees and hips, posted a 3 percent
underlying rise in revenue for the first quarter, helped by
strong growth in sports medicine joint repair and increased
trade in emerging markets.
The company posted revenue of $1.1 billion, in line with
market expectations according to a company-provided consensus,
and said on Thursday it was on track to make further progress
during the year.
Smith & Nephew said in February it expected revenue growth
this year to exceed the 2 percent recorded in 2014, with a
further improvement in profit margins.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young)