China H7N9 bird flu death toll fell to 24 in April - health authority
BEIJING, May 12 China reported 24 human fatalities from H7N9 bird flu in April, the national health authority said on Friday, compared with 47 deaths in March.
LONDON Oct 29 Smith & Nephew Plc, Europe's biggest maker of artificial hips and knees, stuck with its forecast for a higher trading profit margin this year as it said third-quarter revenue rose and it announced the acquisition of a robotics company.
Smith & Nephew said that underlying revenue rose 4 percent to $1.11 billion helped by growing demand for knee implants and a strong performance in the United States.
The company also on Thursday agreed to buy Blue Belt Holdings Inc for $275 million, securing a foothold in orthopaedic robotics-assisted surgery, which it predicted would be used more widely in future. (Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)
BEIJING, May 12 China reported 24 human fatalities from H7N9 bird flu in April, the national health authority said on Friday, compared with 47 deaths in March.
* Says its unit Woori Edu will sell consulting business for 3.1 billion won