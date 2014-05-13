LONDON May 13 Britain's Smith & Williamson Investment Management (SWIM) said on Tuesday that it had appointed Ed Rosengarten as head of its funds business.

In the newly created role, Rosengarten, who started on May 12, will be responsible for the investment performance of SWIM's pooled funds, as well as overall strategy, product development and distribution, the company said in a statement.

"We have an ambitious plan to develop the pooled funds business further and believe that someone with the experience and track record of Ed will play a critical part in the next stage of our growth," said David Cobb, co-chief executive & head of investment management and banking at Smith & Williamson.

Rosengarten most recently worked at City Financial as head of UK asset management until September 2013. Previously, he had spent 18 years at fund manager M&G, with nine years as chief executive, equities. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Jemima Kelly)