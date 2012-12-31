BRIEF-Zhejiang Dian Diagnostics to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on June 8
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.25 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 7
LONDON Dec 31 Smith & Nephew PLC : * Company confirms that adrian hennah will resign as CFO with effect from close
of business today.
