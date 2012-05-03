* Q1 revenue $1,079 mln vs consensus $1,079 mln
* Trading profit $252 mln vs consensus $242 mln
* Adjusted EPS 19.5 cents vs consensus 18.5 cents
* Performing in-line with guidance for the full year
* Shares up 3.5 pct
By Paul Sandle
LONDON May 3 Artificial hip and knee maker Smith
& Nephew said the early fruits of a restructuring
programme and a strong performance in knee implants delivered a
better-than-expected 5 percent rise in first-quarter trading
profit.
The group, which also makes wound therapy products, reported
trading profit of $252 million, $10 million better than analysts
expected, on revenue 3 percent higher at $1.08 billion.
S&N said on Thursday that its knee franchise grew 6 percent,
outperforming a market that grew at 3 percent.
The group's hips business continued to lag however, with
sales down 2 percent, largely because its Birmingham Hip
Resurfacing technology suffered from an association with other
problematic metal-on-metal implants.
S&N was the best performing stock on the FSTE 100 on
Thursday morning, with its shares up 3.5 percent to a one-month
high of 627 pence by 0829 GMT.
Seymour Pierce analyst Mike Mitchell said that while the
results were unlikely to alter market perception of a relatively
weak period for the industry, the group's overall trading
performance suggested few negative surprises.
"With today's results appearing to validate the
restructuring and strategy currently being validated we remain
buyers," he said.
The market for reconstructive surgery has been in the
doldrums for a couple of years as patients postpone surgery
because of the costs and time off work required.
Competitor Stryker reported last month that the
market had stabilised, but more substantial hopes of a market
recovery were dashed by Zimmer Holdings when it reported
first-quarter results.
S&N's chief executive Olivier Bohuon said it was too soon to
talk about a recovery in the United States.
"I think that it's still a very challenging environment,
still unstable, however it's better than one could have
expected," he said.
Bohuon, who took over as chief executive a year ago, has
responded to the tough market conditions by trimming costs and
shedding 7 percent of its workforce.
He is also looking at markets beyond the United States and
Europe, such as the BRIC countries (Brazil, Russia, India and
China) where sales rose more than 20 percent.
The group is looking at making bolt-on acquisitions in fast
growing markets, he said. "I definitely believe during the year
we will be able to announce some deals in emerging countries,"
he said.
S&N said it was sticking to its guidance for a "modest
increase" in its trading margin for the year.