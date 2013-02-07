LONDON Feb 7 Smith & Nephew PLC : * Auto alert - Smith & Nephew PLC final dividend up 50 percent to 0.261

usd per share * Q4 revenue $1,077 million (company consensus $1,066 million) * Q4 trading profit $ 272 million (company consensus $ 260MLN) * Q4 adjusted EPS 21.6 cents (company consensus 20.4 cents) * Expect the market conditions seen in 2012 broadly to continue in 2013 * Remain focused on creating a business capable of delivering a sustainable 24%

margin * Expect trauma and extremities to grow slightly ahead of the market rate * Orthopaedic reconstruction is likely to grow more slowly than the market * Sports medicine we anticipate growing at around the market rate