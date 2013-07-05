BRIEF-Retrophin board appoints Ron Squarer as director
* Retrophin Inc - on april 10, board approved increase to size of board from 8 to 9 directors, appointed ron squarer to serve as a director- sec filing
LONDON, July 5 Smith & Nephew PLC : * Smith & Nephew to acquire Turkish distribution * Terms have not been disclosed. * Anticipated that all plato employees will join Smith & Nephew including
* Source text for Eikon:
April 13 Drug company Innoviva Inc said on Thursday it would undertake a review of its costs, including executive compensation following pressure from activist investor Sarissa Capital Management LP.