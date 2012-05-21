May 21 Gunmaker Smith & Wesson Holding Corp
estimated quarterly sales above analysts' expectations
as demand for its pistols and rifles rose.
The company's preliminary net sales from continuing
operations rose 28 percent to about $129 million for the fourth
quarter, beating analysts' average expectations of $119.8
million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Smith & Wesson, which competes with Sturm Ruger & Co Inc
, Glock Inc and Taurus, also said preliminary order
backlog increased 135 percent to about $439 million.
Increased sales of the company's M&P branded products such
as pistols, modern sporting rifles, and the launch of its new
Shield series of firearms helped revenue.
Shares of the company closed at $6.23 on Friday on the
Nasdaq.