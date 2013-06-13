(Corrects headline to say the company estimates, not reports, Q4 revenue; Adds link to press release) June 13 Smith & Wesson Holding Corp : * Sees Q4 2013 GAAP shr about $0.44 from continuing operations * Reports record preliminary fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2013 net sales and net income * Says preliminary net sales for the fiscal fourth quarter were $179 million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage