CHICAGO, Sept 8 Smithfield Foods Inc, a subsidiary of WH Group Ltd, on Thursday said its hog processing plant in Illinois that had been closed since Monday due to a fire will resume limited operations on Thursday.

Smithfield's Monmouth, Illinois facility plans to run a full schedule on Friday and Saturday after the fire in the rendering portion of the plant earlier this week, company spokeswomen Kathleen Kirkham said in a statement.

(Reporting By Theopolis Waters; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)