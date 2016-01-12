(Adds USDA comments on hog price delay)
By Theopolis Waters
CHICAGO Jan 11 Smithfield Foods Inc,
the world's largest pork processor and hog producer, is dealing
with a technology issue at the company's data center that has
affected hog production at a number of facilities, a company
spokeswoman told Reuters in an email on Monday.
"Our IT teams are vigilantly investigating and repairing the
issue. Once the issue has been resolved, we hope to mitigate
production losses through running additional shifts wherever
possible," said Kathleen Kirkham, Smithfield Foods' director of
corporate communications.
The company has so far not returned emails or phone calls
requesting further details.
Analysts put the combined daily hog slaughter capacity of
the plants affected at around 119,500 head.
Smithfield's Tar Heel, North Carolina, plant is the largest
hog processing facility in the world, with an estimated
slaughter capacity of more than 36,000 head per day.
On Monday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture put the day's
total U.S. hog slaughter at 324,000 hogs, or 113,000 fewer than
the same period a week earlier.
Twice-daily government hog price information was not issued
on Monday due to technical problems at a major price reporting
contributor, according to the USDA.
The problem is not expected to be fixed earlier than late
Monday night, the USDA said, adding that it plans to release the
price information early on Tuesday.
Due to confidentiality rules, the agency did not specify
which company was unable to submit the data, but analysts and
economists said Smithfield is one the major contributors.
Jessica Sampson, economist with the Colorado-based Livestock
Marketing Information Center, said the effect of Smithfield's
computer issue on overall U.S. hog production largely depends on
how long the situation lasts.
"If it is just a day or two, there will probably not be a
substantial impact felt in the industry. If it is longer, that
will be another story," Sampson said.
She added that if the issue is resolved within the week,
Smithfield should be able to make up lost production by running
additional shifts for the rest of the week or processing more
hogs on Saturday.
The condition seems to be short term and Smithfield should
be sufficiently flexible to produce at least enough product to
accommodate most clients' meat orders, Sampson said.
Smithfield Foods is a wholly owned subsidiary of China-based
pork processor WH Group Ltd, which acquired it for
nearly $5 billion in 2013.
