(Adds company comments, hogs at plant, details on workers)
June 18 Smithfield Foods Inc's Tar
Heel, North Carolina pork packing plant, the world's largest,
will stay closed until Friday after a water tank collapsed and
caused an ammonia leak on Tuesday, the company said.
The ruptured tank also knocked out the plant's electrical
transformers, said company spokesman Dennis Pittman.
"The situation is electrical. We were hoping to get the
transformers back in and rewired but it is taking a lot longer
than we expected," Pittman said on Wednesday.
Live hogs that were at the plant at the time of the
accident, which happened mid-shift on Tuesday, were still there.
Feed and water have been brought in for them, Pittman said.
The plant does not have full electrical power or hot water
and is operating off generators. The facility cannot be cleaned
until hot water is available, which is expected to be on
Thursday, he said.
After nearly 2,400 workers were evacuated on Tuesday, about
10 workers were taken to a hospital. Two workers remained
hospitalized and were expected to be kept overnight for
additional observation, Pittman said.
The Tar Heel plant, which has a daily slaughter capacity of
about 34,000 hogs, is due to resume operations on Friday and has
added a Saturday shift to make up for lost production due to the
accident.
Hogs scheduled for slaughter at the Tar Heel plant were
either held back at farms or diverted to Smithfield plants in
Clinton, North Carolina, and Smithfield, Virginia, Pittman said.
Some pork was damaged after the accident due to loss of
power, Pittman said, without providing details.
Smithfield Foods, Inc, the world's largest pork producer and
processor, is a wholly independent subsidiary of China's WH
Group.
(Reporting By Meredith Davis; Editing by Toni Reinhold)