Sept 6 Smithfield Foods Inc, the U.S.
pork producer that has agreed to a $4.7 billion buyout by
China's Shuanghui International Holdings, reported a 36 percent
fall in quarterly profit, hurt by lower exports to key
international markets such as Japan, China and Russia.
The company, whose products include Smithfield bacon and
Eckrich sausages, said net income fell to $39.5 million, or 27
cents per share, in the first quarter ended July 28, from $61.7
million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier.
Sales rose 10 percent to $3.39 billion.