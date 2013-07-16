SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, July 16 China's Shuanghui
International Holdings, which has agreed to buy U.S. pork
producer Smithfield Foods Inc. for $4.7 billion, plans to list
the combined company in Hong Kong after completing the takeover,
people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
A Hong Kong IPO, valued at around $4 billion, would allow
the merged group to trade in a market that would place a higher
valuation on the stock than the U.S. or other exchanges, the
sources said.
Hong Kong is a far bigger and more international stock
market than Shenzhen, the Chinese exchange where Shuanghui's
main publicly traded subsidiary is listed. A Hong Kong listing
would also offer an ideal exit route for Shuanghui's private
equity investors when they decide to sell their holdings,
according to the people familiar with the matter.
The Smithfield deal has yet to close, the sources cautioned,
and plans on what happens after the takeover would only be
finalised upon the completion of the deal.
Hong Kong stock exchange rules require one year of ownership
before a merged entity can list.
Shuanghui could not immediately be reached for comment.
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Stephen Aldred; Additional
reporting by Anshuman Daga in SINGAPORE, Grace Li, Matt Miller
and Xinqui Su in HONG KONG; Editing by Michael Flaherty and Alex
Richardson)