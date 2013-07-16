(Adds shareholders, U.S. vs. Greater China valuation, details)
By Saeed Azhar and Stephen Aldred
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, July 16 China's Shuanghui
International Holdings, which has agreed to buy U.S. pork
producer Smithfield Foods Inc. for $4.7 billion, plans to list
the combined company in Hong Kong after completing the takeover,
people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
A Hong Kong IPO, valued at around $4 billion, would allow
the merged group to trade in a market that would place a higher
valuation on the stock than the U.S. or other exchanges, the
sources said.
Hong Kong is a far bigger and more international stock
market than Shenzhen, the Chinese exchange where Shuanghui's
main publicly traded subsidiary is listed.
A Hong Kong listing would also offer an ideal exit route for
Shuanghui's private equity investors, which includes Goldman
Sachs and New Horizons, when they decide to sell their holdings,
according to the people familiar with the matter.
New Horizons is the private equity firm founded by Winston
Wen, the son of China's ex-Premier Wen Jiabao.
Shuanghui could also use the proceeds to pay down some of
the debt, people familiar said.
Bank of China and Morgan Stanley have
combined to provide $7 billion of loans to finance Shuanghui
International's record deal to buy the U.S. pork producer.
The total value of the Chinese company's record agreement
was $7.1 billion, including net debt.
The Smithfield deal has yet to close, the sources cautioned,
and plans on what happens after the takeover would only be
finalised upon the completion of the deal.
Hong Kong stock exchange rules require one year of ownership
before a merged entity can list.
Shuanghui could not immediately be reached for comment.
POLITICAL HURDLES
Virginia-based Smithfield is the world's biggest hog
producer and a major exporter to China. Smithfield was under
pressure from its top shareholder to break up the company when
it announced, on May 30, the Shuanghui takeover offer.
U.S. politicians immediately expressed concern about a
Chinese company buying a Virginia food producer, though
Shuanghui has promised to keep the Smithfield operation intact.
The deal, the largest ever by a Chinese company into the
United States, would allow Shuanghui to directly sell Smithfield
pork products across China to meet the country's huge demand for
the product.
Should Shuanghui complete the transaction, Smithfield would
be de-listed from the New York Stock Exchange. The people
familiar with the matter said the combined Smithfield-Shuanghui
operation is being valued at around $20 billion, meaning an IPO
of around 20 percent of the group would be worth around $4
billion.
The main rationale behind a Hong Kong IPO is higher value
the merged entity would command, the people familiar said.
Smithfield Foods trades at 12.7 times forward 12-month
earnings, far below an average 16.8 times for the U.S.-listed
food products companies, according to data from Thomson Reuters
StarMine. Similar companies in Hong Kong trade at 18.2 times,
the data show.
Shuanghui International is an offshore holding company,
whose main asset is a 73.26 percent stake held directly and
indirectly in Shenzhen-listed Henan Shuanghui Investment &
Development Co, China's largest meat processing
company. Henan Shuanghui had a market value of $15.3 billion
based on Monday's close.
Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings is also
an investor in Shuanghui.
Shuanghui's acquisition of Smithfield, which has more than
46,000 employees in 25 states and four countries, faces a few
more steps before it becomes final, including the need to smooth
over political concerns that it would hurt U.S. food safety, and
raise prices for American consumers.
Smithfield President and CEO Larry Pope last week faced
questions from U.S. senators concerned about the long-term
impact of the deal, and told them that the firm was not going to
change.
