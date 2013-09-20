Sept 20 Activist investor Starboard Value LP
said on Friday that it planned to vote in favor of the $4.7
billion offer for Smithfield Foods Inc by China's
Shuanghui International, saying it has not been able
to line up an alternative proposal.
Starboard, which has a 5.7 percent stake in Smithfield, the
world's largest pork producer, has criticized the deal. The
transaction needs the approval of just over 50 percent of
Smithfield shareholders at a special meeting next Tuesday, Sept.
24.
Starboard said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission that unless another proposal emerged, it
would vote for the Shuanghui deal.
"While we are confident that (Smithfield) could have
received value in excess of that available pursuant to the
proposed merger, we are not able to offer shareholders an
alternative proposal at this time," Starboard said in the
filing.
The deal, struck in May, would be the biggest takeover of a
U.S. company by a Chinese one.
Sources earlier this week told Reuters that Shuanghui was
already well on its way to crossing the 50 percent threshold
and was optimistic it would be able to close the deal by Sept.
26.
Smithfield shares were down 0.6 percent at $33.97 on Friday
morning, close to Shuanghui's $34 per share offer.
A Smithfield spokeswoman declined to comment. A Starboard
spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.