Canada suspends talks with Boeing over jet purchase
OTTAWA, June 1 The Canadian government has suspended talks with Boeing Co over the planned purchase of Super Hornet jets as a stopgap measure, an official said on Thursday.
March 7 Smithfield Foods Inc, the largest U.S. hog producer, reported a 3 percent increase in quarterly profit, helped by higher sales of packaged meat.
Net income rose to $81.5 million, or 58 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Jan. 27 from $79 million, or 49 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, Smithfield earned 69 cents per share.
Revenue rose 3 percent to $3.58 billion.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., June 1 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is testing a program that allows store workers to deliver packages ordered on the store's website after they finish their shifts, as the retailer looks for ways to close the gap with rival Amazon.com Inc.