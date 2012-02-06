WASHINGTON Feb 6 British medical device
maker Smith & Nephew Plc agreed to pay $22.2 million to
settle U.S. allegations that its subsidiaries paid bribes to win
business in Greece.
The U.S. Justice Department and Securities and Exchange
Commission, in court papers filed on Monday, said Smith & Nephew
charged a Greek distributor full price for its products, then
paid to shell companies the amount of discounts usually given.
The money sent to the shell companies was used to bribe
publicly employed Greek healthcare providers, according to court
papers.
Between 1998 and 2008, Smith & Nephew's U.S. and German
subsidiaries authorized about $9.4 million in payments to induce
the purchase of its medical devices, the U.S. authorities said.
The company agreed to enter into a deferred prosecution
agreement, pay a $16.8 million penalty, pay $5.4 million in
disgorgement and interest, and boost internal controls, they
said.