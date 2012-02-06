WASHINGTON Feb 6 British medical device maker Smith & Nephew Plc agreed to pay $22.2 million to settle U.S. allegations that its subsidiaries paid bribes to win business in Greece.

The U.S. Justice Department and Securities and Exchange Commission, in court papers filed on Monday, said Smith & Nephew charged a Greek distributor full price for its products, then paid to shell companies the amount of discounts usually given.

The money sent to the shell companies was used to bribe publicly employed Greek healthcare providers, according to court papers.

Between 1998 and 2008, Smith & Nephew's U.S. and German subsidiaries authorized about $9.4 million in payments to induce the purchase of its medical devices, the U.S. authorities said.

The company agreed to enter into a deferred prosecution agreement, pay a $16.8 million penalty, pay $5.4 million in disgorgement and interest, and boost internal controls, they said.