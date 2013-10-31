BRIEF-Welcia Holdings likely saw operating profit grow 30% in fiscal year ended in Feb - Nikkei
* Welcia Holdings likely saw operating profit grow 30% to about 24 billion yen in the fiscal year ended in February - Nikkei
LONDON Oct 31 Strong sales of wound care products helped Smith & Nephew grow revenue by an underlying 5 percent in the third quarter, while sales of artificial hips and knees improved after recent slow growth.
The British company also appointed Roberto Quarta as a non-executive director and chairman elect.
Smith & Nephew has been trailing rivals like Johnson & Johnson, Zimmer and Stryker in orthopaedic reconstruction due to a relative lack of new products.
The group posted revenue of $1.03 billion and adjusted earnings per share (EPSA) of 17.1 cents on Thursday, while trading profit rose 10 percent to $222 million.
Analysts, on average, had forecast revenue of $1.02 billion and EPSA of 17 cents, according to Thomson Reuters.
Smith & Nephew maintained its outlook for the full year but said market conditions remained tough.
* Welcia Holdings likely saw operating profit grow 30% to about 24 billion yen in the fiscal year ended in February - Nikkei
(Adds rigs added in Permian basin in paragraph 4) April 7 U.S. drillers added oil rigs for a 12th week in a row, extending the recovery into an 11th month as energy companies boost spending on new production to take advantage of a recovery in crude prices. Drillers added 10 oil rigs in the week to April 7, bringing the total count up to 672, the most since August 2015, energy services firm Baker Hughes Inc said on Friday. During the same w