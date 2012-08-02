* Benefits of restructuring boost profit margins 80 bps
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, Aug 2 Smith & Nephew, Europe's
leading maker of artificial hips and knees, hiked its half-year
dividend 50 percent on Thursday as the benefits of a
restructuring lifted profit margins and boosted its confidence
in the future, despite the tough economy.
The orthopaedic implant sector has been hard hit for a
couple of years by patients delaying elective medical procedures
because of the out-of-pocket cost of surgery and the time off
work required.
News of the big dividend increase cheered investors and the
shares rose 2 percent by 0800 GMT in a broadly flat London
market.
Chief Executive Olivier Bohuon said the company's
performance had been "good", with trading profit margins in the
second quarter up 80 basis points on an underlying basis to 22.7
percent, keeping it on track to hit its full-year targets.
He said the decision to boost the dividend reflected
management confidence in the balance sheet, rather than pressure
from shareholders, and the move would not deter his team from
pursuing attractive acquisition opportunities.
"It doesn't change at all - and I want to insist on this -
our ability to make acquisitions and our focus on acquisitions,"
Bohuon told reporters.
"It can go from a bolt-on acquisition at $10 million to
something much more significant, depending on what we find on
the market. We have worked very hard this quarter to investigate
different areas."
Future acquisitions might include businesses to improve
Smith & Nephew's position in minimally invasive surgery and
emerging markets, he added.
PROGRESSIVE POLICY
Smith & Nephew, which also makes wound therapy products, is
paying an interim dividend of 9.9 cents and will in future adopt
a progressive dividend policy of increasing pay-outs.
"This will not constrain the ability of the company to grow,
but could put it among the more high-yielding medtech companies
in Europe," analysts at Jefferies said in a note.
The group said it generated broadly flat revenue of $1.03
billion in the second quarter compared with $1.08 billion a year
ago, as currency factors weighed, yielding trading profit of
$234 million versus $236 million.
Analysts, on average, had expected revenue of $1.04 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, while the company-collated
consensus for trading profit was $229 million.
Adjusted earnings per share were unchanged from a year ago
at 18.1 cents, against analyst expectations of 17.8 cents.
U.S. rivals Stryker and Zimmer disappointed
with quarterly results last month, underscoring sluggish demand
in key markets due to economic weakness.
Bohuon said the United States was showing some signs of
stabilisation, while Europe's economic environment was
challenging. Emerging markets continued to perform strongly.