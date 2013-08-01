LONDON Aug 1 Artificial knee and hip maker
Smith & Nephew reported trading profit of $232 million on
Thursday, up 1 percent on an underlying basis, as strength in
its advanced wound management unit offset a weak performance in
orthopaedic reconstruction.
"As expected orthopaedic reconstruction had a slow quarter
and we anticipate a better second half," the company said.
The company posted revenue of $1,074 million and adjusted
earnings per share of 18 cents, both in line with market
forecasts.
It said it expected its advanced wound management division
to continue to outperform, enabling it to maintain its outlook
for the year.