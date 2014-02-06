LONDON Feb 6 Smith & Nephew, Europe's
largest maker of artificial hips and knees, posted a 8 percent
rise in fourth-quarter underlying trading profit, beating market
expectations, as demand for its orthopaedic reconstruction
products improved.
The company posted trading profit of $292 million on revenue
of $1.18 billion, up 6 percent on an underlying basis, resulting
in adjusted earnings per share of 23.4 cents.
Chief Executive Olivier Bohuon struck a $1.7 billion deal to
buy U.S. sports medicine firm ArthroCare Corp on Monday
in his biggest step yet in repositioning S&N in faster growing
markets.
He said Smith & Nephew finished the year strongly. "Our
Orthopaedic Reconstruction business confirmed its improved
dynamic, in particular delivering 11 percent growth in U.S.
knees," he said.
For 2014, he said orthopaedic reconstruction would continue
its recent improved performance, and he expected it to grow at
approaching the market rate.
Analysts expected the British group to post trading profit
of $287 million on revenue of $1,163 million, equating to
adjusted earnings per share of 22.1 cents, according to a
company-compiled consensus.