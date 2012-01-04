LONDON Jan 4 Smith & Nephew,
Europe's largest artificial hip and knee maker, is to spin off
its biologics business into a new joint venture that will be
majority owned by U.S. healthcare equity investor Essex
Woodlands.
The British company said on Wednesday it would receive
approximately $98 million in cash, which will be used to pay
down debt, and a $160 million 5-year note from the new joint
venture, to be known as Bioventus.
Smith & Nephew will transfer the vast majority of its U.S.
biologics team and clinical therapies business to Bioventus, in
which it will have a 49 percent stake. For the time being, Smith
& Nephew will continue to distribute clinical therapies products
outside the United States.