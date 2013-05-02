LONDON May 1 Medical devices maker Smith &
Nephew is to hand back cash to shareholders through a
$300 million share buyback.
The supplier of artificial hips and knees announced the
buyback programme on Thursday as part of a new capital
allocation framework that will also see a commitment to further
investment and acquisitions.
The news came as the group posted first-quarter revenue of
$1.075 billion, against $1.079 billion a year ago, and adjusted
earnings per share of 18.5 cents against 19.3.
Analysts, on average, had expected revenue of $1.07 billion
and adjusted earnings per share of 18 cents, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.