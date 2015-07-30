LONDON, July 30 Smith & Nephew Plc,
Europe's biggest maker of artificial hips and knees, beat market
expectations with a 6 percent rise in first-half trading profit
after growth accelerated in its knees implant and advanced wound
care businesses.
The British company reported trading profit of $512 million,
3 percent ahead of consensus, helped by a 70 point rise in its
margin to 22.5 percent and 4 percent underlying revenue growth.
Chief Executive Olivier Bohuon said the group had made good
progress towards its goal of increasing revenue faster this year
than in 2014, when it rose 2 percent, and improving its margin.
"We have done, this quarter and for the first half of the
year, exactly what we were expecting to do," he said on
Thursday.
Highlights included continuing improvement in advanced wound
care, with revenue up 12 percent in the second quarter,
double-digit growth in emerging markets, and a market-beating
performance in knee implants, he said.
Shares in Smith & Nephew were trading up 1.4 percent at
1,151 pence at 0741 GMT.
Analysts at Bank of America-Merrill Lynch, who rate Smith &
Nephew a "buy", said it was an "encouraging" first half for the
company. It raised its 2015 and 2016 forecasts for earnings per
shares by 1 percent to $0.86 and $0.98 respectively.
The company is buying Zimmer's U.S. Unicondylar knee
implant business, an asset the U.S. company is being forced to
divest to win approval for its takeover of Biomet inc.
Bohuon said the products fitted very well into its range,
and the company had started selling them this month.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by David Clarke)