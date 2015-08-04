Aug 4 Smiths Group Plc shares rose as
much as 8 percent on Tuesday after a report said that U.S.
activist investor ValueAct had taken a stake in the British
engineering company.
ValueAct, a hedge fund led by Jeff Ubben, had taken a stake
in Smiths but had not yet decided whether its stake would become
one of its core positions, the Financial Times reported on
Monday quoting sources. (bit.ly/1SWRfze)
However, a source close to the matter told Reuters that
ValueAct had held a stake in Smiths for a while. The source did
not specify when the stake was originally purchased and what
ValueAct's current holding stood at.
ValueAct, which played a key role in shaking up Microsoft
Corp's management, tends to become one of the largest
independent shareholders at each of its core investments and run
campaigns to shake up the company while seeking board
representation.
San Francisco-based ValueAct could not be reached for
immediate comment outside of regular business hours.
The fund has not had to formally disclose its holding in
Smiths, a maker of industrial seals, medical devices and
security detectors, as its stake is below the 5 percent
compulsory threshold set by the London Stock Exchange.
ValueAct recently said it had taken a 5.44 percent stake in
engine maker Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc, stepping up
pressure on the company following a series of profit warnings.
Activist investors have been taken a keener interest in
European stocks. Investors in UBS, John Menzies,
Alliance Trust and DMG Mori Seiki have sought spin-offs or board
changes in the recent months.
ValueAct views Smiths' medical devices unit and its John
Crane seals unit as potential M&A targets, the FT said.
Smiths, who is set to welcome a new chief executive in
September, has twice tried to sell its medical unit.
The company has been struggling with weak demand, a slump in
demand from commodity customers and a cut in government
spending. In response it has restructured to trim costs and
streamline its operations.
As of Monday's close, Smiths was trading at about a 17
percent discount to what StarMine estimates as its intrinsic
value, the level the stock should trade at based on its most
likely growth trajectory over the next five years.
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)