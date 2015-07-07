July 7 British engineering conglomerate Smiths Group Plc said on Tuesday it had named Andrew Reynolds Smith, currently chief executive of GKN Automotive, as its new chief executive.

Smith will join the company on Sept. 25 from GKN Automotive, the largest division of engineering firm GKN Plc.

Philip Bowman, CEO of Smiths Group, said in December that he would retire as group CEO by the end of this year.

Smiths Group appointed Chris O'Shea as finance director in May.

Shares in the company were up 1.2 percent at 1158 pence in early trading on the London Stock Exchange.