Sept 23 Smiths Group Plc, a British
engineering conglomerate, confirmed the appointment of Andrew
Reynolds Smith as its chief executive effective Sept. 25.
Present CEO Philip Bowman will step down on Sept. 24 but
remain on garden leave until the expiry of his notice period on
Dec. 31, the company said.
Smiths, which also announced its annual results on
Wednesday, said it expected operating margins at its largest
division, John Crane, to be in the lower half of a previously
disclosed medium-term range of 22 to 25 percent for the coming
year.
Smiths said revenue slipped 2 percent to 2.89 billion pounds
($4.44 billion) in the year ended July 31, in line with
analysts expectations. Headline operating profit rose 1 percent
to 511 million pounds.
Shares in the company were up 2.6 percent at 1056 pence in
early trading on the London Stock Exchange.
Revenue at John Crane, whose clients include BP Plc
and Chevron Corp, fell 4 percent to 905 million pounds
for the year, hurt by a decline in energy prices, and currency
movement.
The John Crane unit makes mechanical seals, seal support
systems, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings and
specialised filtration systems.
($1 = 0.6512 pounds)
