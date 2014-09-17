Sept 17 British engineering conglomerate Smiths Group Plc said full-year headline operating profit fell 10 percent, hurt by weak performance at its medical and detection units and a strong pound.

Smiths, a maker of industrial seals, medical devices and security detectors, said it continued to remain cautious about healthcare and homeland security that are subject to government funding constraints. [ID: nRSQ8641Ra]

The company, which marked its centenary at the London Stock Exchange this July, said it would pay a dividend of 40.25 pence per share compared with the 39.5 pence it paid last year.

Headline operating profit fell to 504 million pounds for the full-year ended July 31 from 560 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue fell 5 percent to 2.9 billion pounds. (Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)