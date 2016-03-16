(Corrects paragraphs 1 and 5 to remove reference to John Crane
March 16 British engineering conglomerate Smiths
Group Plc posted a better-than-expected first-half
profit, as growth at its medical division made up for poor
performance at its John Crane unit.
The company, which makes industrial seals, medical devices
and security detectors, said headline operating profit fell 6
percent to 217 million pounds ($306.2 million) in the six months
ended Jan. 31.
But it was still ahead of the analysts' expectation of
209.75 million pounds, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Group revenue fell 3 percent to 1.37 billion pounds.
Revenue at John Crane tumbled 13 percent to 393 million,
hurt by lower demand from oil and gas clients.
Oil companies across the globe have slashed capital
expenditure and put projects on hold as they try to live out a
drastic fall in crude oil prices.
John Crane makes mechanical seals, along with other
products, for customers such as BP Plc, Shell
and Chevron Corp, according to Smiths' website.
Revenue at Smiths Medical, which supplies medical devices to
healthcare providers around the world, was up 1 percent at 411
million pounds.
The company raised its interim dividend to 13.25 pence per
share from 13 pence last year.
($1 = 0.7087 pounds)
