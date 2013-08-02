BRIEF-Huatai Securities to pay cash 5 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Says it plans to pay cash 5 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
LONDON Aug 2 British engineering company Smiths Group said it had terminated discussions over a sale of its medical division after it failed to agree on terms with the bidder.
The company said in May that it was in early stage talks about selling the unit after a bid approach, which a source told Reuters was U.S. healthcare group CareFusion. The sources said at the time the division could be worth more than 2 billion pounds ($3 billion).
"Smiths Group announces that it has not proved possible to reach agreement with the potential counterparty on acceptable terms for a transaction," the company said in a statement on Friday.
Smiths Medical, which contributed 35 percent of the company's operating profit last year, supplies equipment to hospitals and emergency services. Most of its products are manufactured in the United States, Britain, Mexico and Italy.
At 1530 GMT, shares in Smiths were down 5.5 percent at 1,319 pence
* Said on Friday that Space3 will start trading on the Italian stock exchange on the MIV (Market for Investment Vehicles) as of April 5
* Board proposes FY dividend of LBP 200 per share for common shareholders, $8 per share for preferred shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: