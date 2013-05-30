LONDON May 30 British engineering company
Smiths Group is in early-stage talks on a sale of its
medical division which could raise more than 2 billion pounds
($3.04 billion), a source familiar with the situation said on
Thursday.
The firm began investigating a possible disposal after an
approach from U.S. healthcare group CareFusion, the
source said, confirming a report on the Financial Times website.
There has been no decision to sell, nor any agreement on
price, the source added.
Smiths Group declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.
Smiths Medical, which contributed 35 percent of the
company's operating profit last year, supplies equipment to
hospitals and emergency services. Most of its products are
manufactured in the United States, Britain, Mexico and Italy.
In 2011, Smiths rejected a 2.45-billion-pound offer from
private equity group Apax for the division, saying it was not in
the best interests of shareholders.
Shares in the company closed up 3.6 percent and were among
the top FTSE 100 gainers after the FT report.
Demand to trade the stock was strong in late deals and it
ended the day as the fourth-most traded stock, at more than
1-1/2 times its 90-day daily average volume.