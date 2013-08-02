BRIEF-Space3 to start trading as of April 5
* Said on Friday that Space3 will start trading on the Italian stock exchange on the MIV (Market for Investment Vehicles) as of April 5
By Brenda Goh and Zeba Siddiqui
LONDON Aug 2 British engineering company Smiths Group said it had terminated discussions over a sale of its medical division after it failed to agree terms with the bidder, which a source previously named as U.S. healthcare group CareFusion
Shares in CareFusion slumped as much as 10 percent and were trading 8.8 percent down at $35.51 cents at 1617 GMT on Friday. Smiths' shares were down 5.5 percent at 1,324 pence.
Smiths said on May 31 that it was in early stage talks about selling the unit after a bid approach. The sources said at the time the division could be worth more than 2 billion pounds ($3 billion).
"Smiths Group announces that it has not proved possible to reach agreement with the potential counterparty on acceptable terms for a transaction," the company said in a statement.
Smiths Medical, which contributed 35 percent of the company's operating profit last year, supplies equipment to hospitals and emergency services. Most of its products are manufactured in the United States, Britain, Mexico and Italy.
B. Riley & Co analyst Gene Mannheimer said speculation over the deal had caused a "frenzy of buying" in CareFusion stock, which had risen by more than 10 percent in price since the end of May.
"Simply put, now that the discussions have been withdrawn, it's bad to CareFusion's fundamentals, which, quite frankly, are not very strong at this point," he said. "A deal would have been complementary to CareFusion's product line and certainly accretive."
* Board proposes FY dividend of LBP 200 per share for common shareholders, $8 per share for preferred shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TOKYO/HONG KONG, April 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Japan-based Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd.'s (TMNF) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'A+'. The Outlook is Negative. TMNF is a core company of the consolidated Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. (TMHD). KEY RATING DRIVERS The IFS rating reflects Fitch's expectation that TMHD will maintain its solid capitalisation and robust franchise. TMHD's financial metric