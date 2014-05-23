UPDATE 2-Samsung Elec warns of political risks as chips boost Q4 profit
* Warns of political risks amid bribery scandal (Recasts with outlook, adds quotes, details on earnings, background)
LONDON May 23 British engineer Smiths Group Plc warned that full-year profit in its detection unit would be 25 million pounds ($42 million) lower due working capital adjustments, lower volumes and additional costs.
This includes a 9 million pound hit from lower volumes and lower margin work and 4 million pounds of additional costs from certain long-running large contracts, the firm said on Friday.
The detection unit makes sensors that detect explosives, chemical agents and biohazards.
The company had said in March that 2014 earnings would be reduced by 4-5 percent if foreign exchange rates remained at current levels. ($1 = 0.5931 British Pounds) (Reporting by Roshni Menon; Editing by Neil Maidment)
* Warns of political risks amid bribery scandal (Recasts with outlook, adds quotes, details on earnings, background)
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 A powerful storm system plowed up the U.S. Eastern seaboard with torrential showers and high winds on Monday, hindering airline and rail travel, after killing at least 21 people in the South, many in mobile homes demolished by tornadoes.
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 U.S. President Donald Trump formally withdrew the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal on Monday, distancing America from its Asian allies, as China's influence in the region rises.