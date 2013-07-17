July 17 British engineering company Smiths Group
Plc said headline operating profit for the year would
to be up to 15 million pounds ($22.68 million) below current
expectations, hurt by problems at its Smiths Detection business.
The company said its Smiths Detection unit had identified
three contracts whose outcomes were expected to be "materially
adverse" to its previous expectations.
Smiths Group said the contracts were entered into before
2010.
The company, whose products range from explosive detectors
to surgical needles, said it also decided to make additional
provisions for costs related to certain legal disputes in its
Smiths Detection business.
Smiths Detection, which accounts for about 17 percent of the
company's revenue, makes sensors that detect explosives,
weapons, nuclear and radioactive material, and narcotics.