* Sees FY headline operating profit below expectations by up
to 15 mln stg
* Shares down 5 pct
July 17 Britain's Smiths Group Plc said
headline operating profit for the year would to be up to 15
million pounds ($22.68 million) below current expectations, hurt
by problems at its Smiths Detection business, sending its shares
down 5 percent.
Analysts on average had expected the company to report an
operating profit of 562 million pounds for the year ended July
31, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The engineering company said its Smiths Detection unit had
identified three contracts whose outcomes were expected to be
"materially adverse" to its previous expectations.
Smiths Detection, which accounts for about 17 percent of the
company's revenue, makes sensors that detect explosives,
weapons, nuclear and radioactive material, and narcotics.
Smiths Group said the contracts were entered into before
2010.
The company, whose products range from explosive detectors
to surgical needles, said it also decided to make additional
provisions for costs related to certain legal disputes in the
Smiths Detection business.
Investec Securities analyst Michael Blogg said that the
15-million-pound hit for the unit looked like a one-off
incident.
"Although this update is negative, it does not fundamentally
change our view that this is a group containing high-quality
operations, most of which are performing well against mixed
market conditions," Blogg said in a note.
The company is scheduled to report full-year results on
Sept. 18.
Smith Group's shares were down 3.37 percent at 1344 pence at
0805 GMT on the London Stock Exchange.