July 5 British engineering company Smiths Group
Plc said it reached an agreement with two of its major
UK pension schemes, under which it would maintain its current
annual contributions over slightly reduced recovery periods.
The agreements followed a valuation of the schemes, which
showed that Smiths Industries Pension Scheme (SIPS) had a
deficit of 535 million pounds ($806 million) and the TI Group
Pension Scheme (TIGPS) had a deficit of 117 million pounds.
Under the terms, SIPS will continue to receive a cash
contribution of 36 million pounds annually until October 2019.
The current contribution of an ongoing annual investment of 24
million pounds in index-linked gilts held in an escrow account
in connection with SIPS will also continue.
Cash contributions to TIGPS of 16 million pounds a year
until April 2016 will be maintained, Smiths Group said.
"These funding plans will be assessed at future triennial
reviews and allow for contributions to be reduced in the event
of improvements in the overall funding positions of the schemes
at future triennial valuations," Smiths Group said in a
statement.
Like several UK companies, Smiths Group has also been
weighed down by its pension liabilities. The company had a net
pension deficit of 382 million pounds as on Jan. 31.
Shares in the FTSE-100 index constituent closed at 1359
pence on Thursday on the London Stock Exchange.