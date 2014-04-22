April 22 Connect Group Plc :

* 5-year contract extension with Frontline & Seymour

* New contract secures c.215 million pounds of annualised revenues

* Smiths News has now secured c.£1.1billion per annum of revenues through to at least 2019, and in some cases beyond, equating to 77 pct of total sales.

* This new agreement secures 42 pct share of magazine market for an additional five years.