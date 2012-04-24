* H1 underlying profit before tax up 12 pct
* Interim dividend up 8 pct to 2.8 pence per share
* Says on track to grow profit in current fiscal
By Karen Rebelo
April 24 Smiths News, Britain's biggest
wholesaler of newspapers, magazines and books, bought education
products distributor Hedgelane Ltd for 38 million pounds ($61.2
million) to diversify outside its core newspaper and magazine
business.
Newspapers and magazine wholesale distributors in the United
Kingdom are facing tough conditions, though price increases have
somewhat offset the decline in newspaper sales.
Smiths News, which caters to news stands, convenience stores
and supermarkets, bought Hedgelane, which supplies stationery
and curriculum products principally to the education market.
"With this acquisition, 26 percent of our profit will come
outside newspapers and magazines by the end of 2012," Chief
Executive Mark Cashmore said.
He said the company plans to generate at least 30 percent of
its profit from outside newspapers and magazines by 2014.
Smiths News, which also reported results for the first half
of fiscal 2012, reported a 3.7 percent fall in like-for-like
revenue compared with a 4.8 percent fall a year ago.
"This is not about mitigating some of the revenue challenges
of newspapers and magazines, this is about moving into new
sectors that are in growth," Cashmore said.
Smiths News said it would pay 32 million pounds in cash and
up to 6 million pounds in deferred payments over two years for
Hedgelane.
"It's diversification, by moving into a new area which will
reduce their dependency on newspapers," said Liberum Capital
analyst William Shirley.
"Smiths has 55 percent of the market, (John) Menzies
45 percent of the market, so what they see is the
industry," added Shirley.
Smiths News expects a better second half for its newspapers
and magazines business with events like the Olympics, Euro 2012
and the Queen's Diamond Jubilee contributing 10 million pounds
to 20 million pounds in sales.
"There are sufficient opportunities in the group's newer
operations along with cost saving initiatives, to provide
medium-term profit growth," says JP Morgan Cazenove analyst
Victoria Prior.
Shares of the company were up over 5 percent at 93.25 pence
at 1000 GMT on Tuesday on the London Stock Exchange.